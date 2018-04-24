Police arrest two boys after arson spree carnage in Havant

TWO teenage boys have been arrested following a spate of arsons which obliterated caravans, cars and a flatbed truck.

The attacks took place across Havant and Bedhampton, with at least six areas being hit during the two-hour spree.

The aftermath

Dozens of firefighters from Havant, Emsworth, Waterlooville, Cosham, Portchester and Southsea were mobilised to tackle the multi-blaze attack, which began just before midnight.

The focus of last night’s mobilisation was at Awbridge Road, Bedhampton, where a number of vehicles were torched.

Hampshire police said the force had been alerted by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service at about 12.36am after two caravans, three cars, a flatbed truck and a tree were damaged.

Cars and caravans destroyed in Awbridge Road, Bedhampton Picture: Tom Cotterill

A spokeswoman added two boys were now being questioned by officers, saying: ‘We can confirm that we have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of six counts of arson and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of six counts of arson and assault of a police officer.

‘The boys are both in custody.’

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident, or those with any information, to call 101 quoting reference number 4180150282.