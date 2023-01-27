A man and a woman were detained this morning shortly after midnight. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Patrolling officers spotted a vehicle in the Cricketers Way area that they believed to be involved in drug-related activity.

‘The vehicle was stopped on Purbrook Way and the occupants were searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.’ Police seized Class A substances, £100 cash, drug paraphernalia and three mobile phones.

The pair were stopped and searched in Purbrook Way, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.

The man, 32, and woman, 35, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They remain in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.