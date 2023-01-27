Police arrest two people for Havant drug supply after Class A substances and cash seized in early hours
TWO people have been arrested for supplying drugs in Havant after an early morning search.
A man and a woman were detained this morning shortly after midnight. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Patrolling officers spotted a vehicle in the Cricketers Way area that they believed to be involved in drug-related activity.
‘The vehicle was stopped on Purbrook Way and the occupants were searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.’ Police seized Class A substances, £100 cash, drug paraphernalia and three mobile phones.
The man, 32, and woman, 35, were detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They remain in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.
‘We would like to remind people to please report any suspicious or drugs-related activity in your area,’ police added. You can report by calling 101, via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.’