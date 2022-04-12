Police ask public not to 'laugh off' flasher incident at beauty spot in Fareham

A man was seen exposing himself at the nature reserve in Gull Coppice Woods, Whiteley, on Saturday just before midday.

Fareham officers have appealed to the public for help and asked people not to dismiss the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police hunt flasher. Pic Fareham police

It happened in the general area of Yew Tree Lane and Saffron Way and Lovage Road.

In a post on Facebook, police said: ‘I am appealing to any witnesses walking in the area or for anyone who may have dashcam footage/CCTV/doorbell or mobile phone images from the general area of Yew Tree Lane and Saffron Way/Lovage Road.

‘Offences like this can have a massive impact on the victim and behaviour like this should not be laughed off as just a "Flasher Mac" incident.’

The post finished with the phrase ‘stamping it out’.

SEE ALSO: Man jailed for dealing