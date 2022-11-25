Federation chair Zoë Wakefield was responding to new figures showing that 37,000 physical assaults on police officers took place across England and Wales in the year ending March 2022, with figures expected to increase even further for the next year.

Zoë said: ‘It’s just going up and up and up every year, which is really worrying. Hampshire is actually far ahead of many forces in the support that we give to officers who have been assaulted. But we have got officers who have been let down by the CPS and the court system, so a lot of work still needs to be done.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

‘The CPS and the courts need to get their heads around the fact that these officers are victims. They’re a victim first and a police officer second. They seem to think, “Oh well, they’re a police officer”, and we don’t get the same level of service that a non-police officer victim would get. Plus being assaulted doesn’t just have an impact on the officer, but on their families as well. If the courts gave harsher sentences, which they’ve got the power to do, that would send a good message out to those who assault officers.’