Police call system overhaul hit by extra cost and delays again

A MAJOR overhaul of a system handling calls to police and the deployment of officers has been delayed and gone over budget again.

The cost of the contact management platform, shared between Hampshire and Thames Valley police forces, has hit £32.1m.

As reported, the IT project’s cost had already gone from £27m to £30m earlier this year.

At that point Hampshire police commissioner Michael Lane signed off paying £1.5m extra. His office has not replied to a request asking if it will contribute part of the new £2m overspend.

A TVP statement said: ‘The contact management platform (CMP) has now been developed. The next stage is to move the platform into our force IT environment to enable the transition from the current systems to take place. This work has now started.

‘As we have said from the outset it would need to undergo rigorous testing before being implemented.

‘CMP is a cutting-edge system for policing that has been developed by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary in conjunction with Microsoft.

‘It will replace over 20 systems across both forces and help us to work more closely together in meeting the needs of our communities.’

Chief constable Francis Habgood said he had to be ‘confident’ in the system.