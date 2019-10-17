Police called after man 'shouts at people' in Portsmouth Co-op

A man caused ‘alarm’ after he started ‘shouting at people’ in a supermarket.

The incident happened at the Co-op in Eastney Road in Eastney at around 10.30am yesterday.

The Co-op in Eastney Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called following the incident which left staff and shoppers alarmed.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We received a report at 10.30am of a public order incident in which a man was said to be shouting at people in the store, causing alarm to the staff and shoppers.

‘The man subsequently left the shop.

‘No threats or assaults were reported.’

