Police called to ‘road rage’ incident in Emsworth

A ROAD rage incident between two drivers is believed to have caused delays for drivers through Emsworth earlier today.

Police officers were called to Horndean Road this afternoon to a disagreement between two drivers – with one claiming to have been assaulted.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 3.27pm to an altercation between two drivers in Horndean Road.

‘One man claims to have been assaulted by the other.

‘The incident is currently being investigated and we’re urging witnesses to come forward.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180249044.