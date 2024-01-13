Police called to sudden death of man, 37, at Portsmouth address
Police were called to the sudden death of a 37-year-old man in the city.
Officers attended an address in Crown Street on Sunday January 7 around 5pm where a man had died. The death is not being treated as suspicious with no one arrested.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to the death of a 37-year-old man at an address on Crown Street in Portsmouth. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”