Police called to sudden death of man, 37, at Portsmouth address

Police were called to the sudden death of a 37-year-old man in the city.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
Officers attended an address in Crown Street on Sunday January 7 around 5pm where a man had died. The death is not being treated as suspicious with no one arrested.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the death of a 37-year-old man at an address on Crown Street in Portsmouth. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”