Police celebrate capture of electric bike and man in Havant after short chase - resulting in ‘long walk home' for Southsea man

POLICE were left celebrating the capture of an electric bike after a short chase – resulting in a ‘long walk home for the rider’.

By Steve Deeks
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:43pm

Officers chased down a 23-year-old male from Southsea amid concerns about how they were riding an electric bike on several roads including Sunwood Road and Middle Park

Way in Havant. The rider was caught flouting a number of laws when he was stopped by officers.

Posting on Twitter, Havant police celebrated the result. They post said: ‘Another great result for Op Endurance. Working with road policing and using police scrambler bikes purchased by the crime commissioner we seized another electric bike, ridden in an anti-social manner in Havant. Short pursuit for us with a long walk home for the rider.’

The male has been sent a court summons for driving without due care and attention, driving without protective headgear and driving without a licence or insurance.

Police celebrate electric bike capture. Pic Havant police