Police celebrate successful raid on Portsmouth address with drugs and deadly weapons found

POLICE were celebrating after a successful raid in Hilsea that led to them seizing drugs and a variety of deadly weapons from an address.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 8:28 pm

Officers ambushed a property in Howard Road where they made the capture of items.

No arrests were reported in the police update on social media.

The post on Twitter said: ‘We carried out a warrant today on Howard Road in Hilsea and seized drugs paraphernalia and weapons, including firearms, knives and knuckledusters.

‘An investigation has been launched. If you suspect drug related/suspicious activity in your area call 101 or report online.’

Police raid in Howard Road, Hilsea. Pic Hants police/Twitter