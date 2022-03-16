Officers ambushed a property in Howard Road where they made the capture of items.

No arrests were reported in the police update on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post on Twitter said: ‘We carried out a warrant today on Howard Road in Hilsea and seized drugs paraphernalia and weapons, including firearms, knives and knuckledusters.

‘An investigation has been launched. If you suspect drug related/suspicious activity in your area call 101 or report online.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.