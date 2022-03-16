Police celebrate successful raid on Portsmouth address with drugs and deadly weapons found
POLICE were celebrating after a successful raid in Hilsea that led to them seizing drugs and a variety of deadly weapons from an address.
By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 8:28 pm
Officers ambushed a property in Howard Road where they made the capture of items.
No arrests were reported in the police update on social media.
The post on Twitter said: ‘We carried out a warrant today on Howard Road in Hilsea and seized drugs paraphernalia and weapons, including firearms, knives and knuckledusters.
‘An investigation has been launched. If you suspect drug related/suspicious activity in your area call 101 or report online.’