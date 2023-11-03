Police charge man in connection with Southampton house burglary which saw £65,000 worth of goods stolen
James John Moncrieff Poole, 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with dwelling burglary following the incident, which took place in May of this year.It was reported to us that on May 15 between 9.30am and 4.30pm, a house on Purcell Road was broken into and various items including handbags, purses, watches, shoes, clothing and jewellery were taken.
The items stolen were worth more than £65,000 in total.Poole appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday (November 2), where he was remanded into custody.
He will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 1 December.