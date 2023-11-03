News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Police charge man in connection with Southampton house burglary which saw £65,000 worth of goods stolen

A man has been charged in connection with a Southampton house burglary which saw more than £65,000 worth of goods stolen.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:50 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers investigating a burglary in Southampton have now charged a man.

James John Moncrieff Poole, 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with dwelling burglary following the incident, which took place in May of this year.It was reported to us that on May 15 between 9.30am and 4.30pm, a house on Purcell Road was broken into and various items including handbags, purses, watches, shoes, clothing and jewellery were taken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The items stolen were worth more than £65,000 in total.Poole appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday (November 2), where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday 1 December.

To report a crime to the police, call 101 or visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more.