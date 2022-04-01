It was reported to police that a 22-year-old woman was raped on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham railway station, by a man she did not know at some time between 1.20am and 2.05am on Saturday, March 19.

Following enquiries, John Sommerville Taylor Horne, 39, of Broadacre Place in Fareham, has been charged with rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow – Saturday, April 2.

The footbridge near the train station in Fareham town centre where the attack took place

We appreciate that this case has been concerning to the local community, and we want to thank the public and local businesses for the patience and support they have shown to this investigation.

