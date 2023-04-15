News you can trust since 1877
Police charge shoplifter who stole good worth almost £600 in string of offences

Police have charged a woman who stole goods worth almost £600 from Portsmouth shops in a series of shoplifting incidents.

By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

Tamara Cassidy, 36, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea has been charged with five counts of theft and one count of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the charges are in connection with four incidents of shoplifting that took place between Thursday, February 16 and Sunday, February 19 in which almost £500 worth of goods were taken from the Co-op store on New Road.

Cassidy has been remanded into custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 19.
The charges also relate to an incident on Sunday, February 5 in which £91.34 worth of products were taken from the Sainsbury’s store on Albert Road and further incident on Sunday, April 2 in which a knife was taken into the Co-op store on Great Southsea Street.

