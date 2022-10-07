News you can trust since 1877
Police confirm Havant man Trevor McCurdy who failed to appear at court trial has been found after nearly five months

A MAN who failed to appear before court during the middle of his trial has now been found, police confirmed.

By Steve Deeks
Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:07 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 6:07 pm

Trevor McCurdy, of Havant, disappeared after two days of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in mid-May.

The 69-year-old was accused of molesting two girls and faced five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration, between 2020 and 2021.

Trevor McCurdy. Pic Hants police

He was also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90 relating to five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.

Now police have confirmed the arrest after nearly five months.

The force had made a number of appeals for information following his disappearance.

A police spokesman, confirming the arrest to The News, said: ‘To update you, a 69-year-old man from Havant has now been arrested for failing to appear and remains in custody at this time. Thank you for sharing our appeals.’