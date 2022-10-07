Trevor McCurdy, of Havant, disappeared after two days of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in mid-May.

The 69-year-old was accused of molesting two girls and faced five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration, between 2020 and 2021.

Trevor McCurdy. Pic Hants police

He was also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90 relating to five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.

Now police have confirmed the arrest after nearly five months.

The force had made a number of appeals for information following his disappearance.