Police confirm Havant man Trevor McCurdy who failed to appear at court trial has been found after nearly five months
A MAN who failed to appear before court during the middle of his trial has now been found, police confirmed.
Trevor McCurdy, of Havant, disappeared after two days of his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court in mid-May.
The 69-year-old was accused of molesting two girls and faced five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, three involving touching and two of penetration, between 2020 and 2021.
Most Popular
-
1
Tributes paid to former Miltoncross headteacher and Swanmore College deputy head Niel McLeod who has died aged 56
-
2
Victor Farrant: Portsmouth murderer's evil deeds documented in Sky Crime TV show tonight
-
3
HMS Prince of Wales: Royal Navy warship's will leave Portsmouth tonight after morning cancellation
He was also on trial for alleged offences between 1988-90 relating to five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16.
Now police have confirmed the arrest after nearly five months.
The force had made a number of appeals for information following his disappearance.
A police spokesman, confirming the arrest to The News, said: ‘To update you, a 69-year-old man from Havant has now been arrested for failing to appear and remains in custody at this time. Thank you for sharing our appeals.’