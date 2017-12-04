Police continue appeal for witnesses to Hayling Island alleged attempted murder

POLICE are continuing their witness appeal to an alleged attempted murder on Hayling Island.

Officers investigating the incident on Station Road are still keen to trace witnesses.

It comes after a 47-year-old man, from Havant, was found with a stab wound shortly after midnight on November 26. The victim remains in hospital.

Detective Inspector Dave West said: ‘A week has now passed and we are still keen to trace any further witnesses.

‘We understand it was a busy night, so if there was anyone in or around the West Town Inn from 11pm on Saturday into the early hours of Sunday who has not yet spoken with the police, then please call us.

‘The smallest piece of information could prove valuable to our enquiries.’

Jay Anthony Shepherd, 48, of Ramsey Road, Hayling Island, has been charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 2.

Call police on 101, quoting 44170459841.