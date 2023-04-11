News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
41 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Police continue to hunt wanted North Boarhunt man Sean Porter as they renew appeal

Police are continuing their search for a wanted man who is on the run.

By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

Officers are on the hunt for Sean Porter, who is wanted on recalled to prison. The 44-year-old from North Boarhunt was declared wanted in December 2022 and originally renewed their appeal on January 29.

Police wanted to speak to him last month ‘in connection with two burglaries’. Now he is solely wanted on recall to prison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Sean Porter wanted by police

Sean Porter, 44, from North Boarhunt, is still on the run from police as they renew their appeal to find him. Picture: Hampshire police.Sean Porter, 44, from North Boarhunt, is still on the run from police as they renew their appeal to find him. Picture: Hampshire police.
Sean Porter, 44, from North Boarhunt, is still on the run from police as they renew their appeal to find him. Picture: Hampshire police.
Most Popular

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are renewing our appeal for any information to locate wanted man Sean Porter. The 44-year-old has links to Portsmouth and Swindon and is wanted on recall to prison.

‘Sean is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of average build. We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Sean to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220450112.

Reports can also be submitted online through the police website or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers through their website, or by calling 0800 555 111.