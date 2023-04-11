Officers are on the hunt for Sean Porter, who is wanted on recalled to prison. The 44-year-old from North Boarhunt was declared wanted in December 2022 and originally renewed their appeal on January 29.

Police wanted to speak to him last month ‘in connection with two burglaries’. Now he is solely wanted on recall to prison.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We are renewing our appeal for any information to locate wanted man Sean Porter. The 44-year-old has links to Portsmouth and Swindon and is wanted on recall to prison.

‘Sean is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of average build. We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Sean to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220450112.