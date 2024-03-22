Breaking
WATCH: Police cordon off Cosham McDonald's on Portsmouth Road as they deal with an incident
Police have cordoned off a popular fast food restaurant and a neighbouring house after an incident last night.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The McDonald's in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, was closed off by police on the evening of Thursday, March 21. Police could be seen searching the area with a flashlight as they investigated an incident.
We have approached the police for a comment and as soon as we have any further details we will provide an update.
Watch the video imbedded in the article to see the cordoned off area.