Police Federation chairman stays

POLICE officers have voted in their chairman to head up Hampshire Police Federation.

John Apter was elected unopposed to the post he has held representing the rank-and-file at the county’s force.

In a statement Mr Apter said: ‘I’m incredibly proud and excited to be able to continue what I have started.

‘Being the voice of those I represent is a privilege and something I take seriously.

‘Thank you to those colleagues who have given me their support, I promise I won’t let you down.’

Mr Apter has campaigned for people who attack police officers, and other emergency service workers, to get harsher sentences from the courts.

He has also previously announced his intention to stand for election as the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales when rules are changed to allow him to do so. This year Mr Apter polled all police officers in the federation on whether or not they had confidence in the elected police and crime commissioner for Hampshire, Michael Lane.

The survey, run in March, showed 98 per cent of the 1,608 officers who responded did not have confidence in Mr Lane.

It followed a row over the allocation of cash to Mr Lane’s office budget and the increase of the police precept for council tax.

The federation represents officers from police constables to chief inspectors, with other staff associations taking on higher ranks.