Police find boy, 14, who went missing in Southsea before bank holiday weekend

POLICE have located a teenager who went missing in Southsea last week.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 7:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 10:18 am

The 14-year-old – named Michael and known as Mickey – had been reported as missing after being last seen on a push bike in the Beach Road area of Southsea shortly after 9pm on Friday, May 28.

Officers were concerned about his well-being and an appeal was launched to located him.

The 14-year-old has now been located, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

