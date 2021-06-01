Police find boy, 14, who went missing in Southsea before bank holiday weekend
POLICE have located a teenager who went missing in Southsea last week.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 7:33 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 10:18 am
The 14-year-old – named Michael and known as Mickey – had been reported as missing after being last seen on a push bike in the Beach Road area of Southsea shortly after 9pm on Friday, May 28.
Officers were concerned about his well-being and an appeal was launched to located him.
The 14-year-old has now been located, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.