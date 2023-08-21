News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

Police find offensive weapon in car boot after driver stopped in Gosport for speeding

The police pulled over a driver in Gosport for speeding and found an offensive weapon in the car boot.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:15 BST

A driver was pulled over for speeding and it was discovered that not only were they wanted, but they did not have a licence, insurance and refused a drug wipe.

The driver also became aggressive when asked to provide their details and the police found a weapon in the boot of the car when it was searched.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a Facebook post on Gosport Police it said: “Vehicle stopped in Gosport due to excess speed. Driver refused details and became agressive. Driver found to be wanted, not insured, no licence, refused roadside drug wipe and in possession of offensive weapon in boot. Driver arrested for multiple offences.”

To report an incident on the road, get in touch with the police.

Click here for more information or call 101 to speak to someone.