Police find offensive weapon in car boot after driver stopped in Gosport for speeding
A driver was pulled over for speeding and it was discovered that not only were they wanted, but they did not have a licence, insurance and refused a drug wipe.
The driver also became aggressive when asked to provide their details and the police found a weapon in the boot of the car when it was searched.
In a Facebook post on Gosport Police it said: “Vehicle stopped in Gosport due to excess speed. Driver refused details and became agressive. Driver found to be wanted, not insured, no licence, refused roadside drug wipe and in possession of offensive weapon in boot. Driver arrested for multiple offences.”
To report an incident on the road, get in touch with the police.