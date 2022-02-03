Police find pensioner, 76, who went missing in Hampshire

POLICE have found a pensioner who went missing in Hampshire yesterday.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:02 am

Gerald Haines, 76, disappeared at 10am yesterday morning in the High Street, Eastleigh.

He was spotted at 2.45pm yesterday in Leigh Road Recreation Ground, Eastleigh, but was found later in the day.

A pensioner, 76, has been found in Hampshire.

Officers had been are carrying out ‘extensive enquiries’ to track his whereabouts.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales is returning home to Portsmouth after exercises

