Gerald Haines, 76, disappeared at 10am yesterday morning in the High Street, Eastleigh.

He was spotted at 2.45pm yesterday in Leigh Road Recreation Ground, Eastleigh, but was found later in the day.

A pensioner, 76, has been found in Hampshire.

Officers had been are carrying out ‘extensive enquiries’ to track his whereabouts.

