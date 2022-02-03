Police find pensioner, 76, who went missing in Hampshire
POLICE have found a pensioner who went missing in Hampshire yesterday.
Gerald Haines, 76, disappeared at 10am yesterday morning in the High Street, Eastleigh.
He was spotted at 2.45pm yesterday in Leigh Road Recreation Ground, Eastleigh, but was found later in the day.
Officers had been are carrying out ‘extensive enquiries’ to track his whereabouts.
