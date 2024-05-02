Police give major update on 87-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder of woman, 82, in Waterlooville
Police were called at 2.25am on Monday 22 April to reports of a concern for welfare of the female pensioner at an address on Rosemary Way, Waterlooville.
Officers and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service attended but despite the best efforts of emergency services the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The 87-year-old man was taken into custody by police having received medical treatment. The force did not state the nature of the injuries or whether he went into hospital and when he formally entered custody. But it was known the man was still in custody on Tuesday at least - eight days after the incident.
A cordon was set up last week with a police car seen at the address in the days after the death. The woman’s family was previously informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
In an update today (Thursday), a police spokesperson has now revealed the man has been released from custody for now. “We are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to her death,” the spokesperson said.
“An 87-year-old man from Waterlooville arrested on suspicion of murder has been conditionally bailed until Monday 22 July while enquiries continue.”