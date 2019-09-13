POLICE were sent to Whiteley this morning after reports of a toddler walking around on his own.

Officers were called this morning after concerns from a woman who said she had seen a young boy alone.

Witnesses said a police helicopter was also spotted over the area and police knocked the doors of neighbours in the search for 'a toddler'.

A police spokeswoman said: 'We received a call at 7.15am from a member of the public who saw a young boy walking alone outside her house.

'Officers deployed and conducted a search of the area but no child was found.

'We have not received any reports of a missing child and the search has been stood down.'