Police hunt burglars who stole family heirlooms from house

The criminals carried out an untidy search of the Chandler’s Ford house on Wednesday and stole necklaces, rings, bracelets and ear rings.
The incident happened between 9am and 2.30pm after entry was gained while the occupants were out.
DS Simon Price said: ‘Not only is the jewellery stolen worth a lot of money, but it has great sentimental value as some of the pieces are family heirlooms.
‘We want to reunite the items with their owners and are asking for your help.
‘Did you notice any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or people on a private driveway with tools?
‘If you have any information that could help our investigation or relevant dash cam or other footage which could assist, we would like to hear from you.
‘Similarly, if you see jewellery matching these images for sale please contact us.’
Contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220323373.