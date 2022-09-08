On Monday, a man in his 30s was left with minor injuries after two men assaulted him and knocked him to the floor before running off with his phone.

The incident took place at the bus stop near the junction of London Road and Ophir Road in Portsmouth.

The man had been walking along London Road in the direction of Ophir Road between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Police stock image.

The two men involved stole his mobile phone and ran back down London Road towards North End.

Police have launched a witness appeal to find the two men.

The first man, who was riding a bicycle, was between 18 and 20, black, slim and wearing all black including a black hoodie.

The second man is described as black with dreadlock style hair, no facial hair and of slim and athletic build.

He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises these descriptions or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or the two men leaving the scene.

‘Perhaps you were driving along London Road between 8pm and 8.30pm and captured dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries?’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220362753.