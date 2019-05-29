Police hunt for boy after girl, 13, is sexually assaulted in alleyway in Selsey

Have your say

A CCTV appeal to trace a boy has been launched after a girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway early this morning.

The victim, who is 13, was approached by an unknown boy in the alley between Manor Road and Manor Lane in Selsey at around 8.20am today.

Do you recognise this boy? Picture: Sussex Police

She managed to get away and is currently receiving specialist support.

Police have launched a CCTV appeal in a bid to track down a boy who officers believe may have important information about the incident.

He was captured on camera in Church Road at 7.31am.

He is described as white, aged 16-17, of skinny build with short brown/blond hair and wearing a blue tracksuit.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Westhead.

