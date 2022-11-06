Police have launched an investigation following the burglary in Hook. It took place between 8am and 3.15pm on Thursday November 3 when the offender/s entered an address on Hop Garden Road. ‘Once inside they searched the bedrooms and stole family gold, designer scarves and designer handbags,’ a police statement said.

SEE ALSO: Four men stabbed at club

Detective Constable Steve Jakes, added: ‘I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward. Did you see anyone in the area acting suspicously? Do you live in the area and have you had any cold callers at your address recently?

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us as soon as possible.’

Officers are also offering crime prevention advice:

- Consider keeping gold and jewellery in a safety deposit box. This can be in a bank.

- If you prefer to keep the items at home, then invest in a good quality safe, which is secured to a brick wall or floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Store gold and jewellery in different locations in the house, but ensure that they are all in secure, protected areas.

- Consider purchasing CCTV cameras that cover your property.

- Register your property for free at immobilise.com

- Photograph each piece of valuable gold or jewellery against a plain background with a ruler alongside it. Also, keep a written description for each item.

Advertisement Hide Ad