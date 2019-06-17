Have your say

POLICE are looking for four men who were inside a ‘stolen’ vehicle which was involved in a crash in Swanmore over the weekend.

Officers were called to Bishops Wood Road at the junction of Gravel Hill at 12:38pm on Saturday to reports of a collision.

The 'stolen' car was abandoned when police arrived at the scene of the crash

The crash involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and a silver Ford Focus, which then left the road and went into a hedge.

When officers arrived the Vauxhall Astra, which is thought to have been stolen, was empty.

The occupants of the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries.

One of the men witnesses saw in the Vauxhall Astra was described as:

- white

- of larger build

- aged between 30 and 40

- around 5ft 6ins tall

- wearing a red and white striped t-shirt and jogging bottoms

The other three men were all described as:

- white

- of skinny build

- aged between 18 and 25

- around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall

- wearing jogging bottoms

Officers conducted a search but were unable to find them.

PC Jamie Foster, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘If you saw the collision or were in the area at the time and saw something that might help officers identify the driver of the Vauxhall Astra please get in touch.

‘We are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and might have dash cam footage that will help us to identify these men.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44190205803 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.