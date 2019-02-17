Police hunt for two men after Cosham bike thefts

POLICE are looking to track down two men after teenagers had their bikes stolen.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm on Wednesday February 13 outside McDonald’s in Portsmouth Road, Cosham.

Two 15-year-old boys were inside McDonald’s when they spotted two men stealing their bikes. One of the teenagers chased after the men but when he caught up with them they hit him across the face.

The thieves are described as both being white and aged between 23 and 26. They were dressed all in black and had scarves covering their faces.

One of the bikes is a Giant Talon, which is grey and orange, and the other was an older blue racing bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police and quote crime reference 44190053868. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.