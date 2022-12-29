The break-in happened between 6pm on Thursday, December 15 and 8.30am the next day in Abbeydore Road, Paulsgrove.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A purse, which contained bank cards, was taken from inside the vehicle. The bank card was then used to purchase items from a nearby petrol station.’

Officers want to speak to this man after a vehicle was broken into in Abbeydore Road, Paulsgrove. Bank cards were stolen and then used in a petrol station Picture from Hampshire police

Police say the man in the picture could have information to help the investigation, and have released the CCTV picture to aid inquiries.

They want to hear from anyone who recognises him, and from anyone in Abbeydore Road who may have doorbell or dashcam footage from the time of the incident.

Anyone who can help can call 101, quoting 44220506137.

People can also submit information online here.

