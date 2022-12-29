Police hunt man after car is broken into in Paulsgrove and stolen bank cards are used in petrol station
Police want to speak to this man after a car was broken into in Portsmouth and the owners bank cards used in a petrol station.
The break-in happened between 6pm on Thursday, December 15 and 8.30am the next day in Abbeydore Road, Paulsgrove.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘A purse, which contained bank cards, was taken from inside the vehicle. The bank card was then used to purchase items from a nearby petrol station.’
Police say the man in the picture could have information to help the investigation, and have released the CCTV picture to aid inquiries.
They want to hear from anyone who recognises him, and from anyone in Abbeydore Road who may have doorbell or dashcam footage from the time of the incident.
Anyone who can help can call 101, quoting 44220506137.
Alternatively, anyone with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org