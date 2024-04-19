Police were called to a report of an assault outside of The Pour House on West Street, Ringwood, in which three males were attacked.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the incident are now issuing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Do you know or recognise them? Perhaps you recognise their clothing? Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?