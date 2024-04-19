Police hunt man after three males beaten outside pub as image released
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a report of an assault outside of The Pour House on West Street, Ringwood, in which three males were attacked.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the incident are now issuing images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Do you know or recognise them? Perhaps you recognise their clothing? Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 44240029161 or you can submit information via our online form at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”
Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/