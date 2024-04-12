Police hunt masked menaces who attempted thefts of motorbike and moped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are looking to identify those pictured. Pic: Hants police

The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Saturday 17 February when there was an ongoing attempt to steal the two vehicles in Garden Lane, Winchester.

Officers attended and recovered the vehicles. The three-wheeled motorbike had been taken from Middle Brook Street, and the moped had been taken from Garden Lane.

A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating this incident and have been carrying out various enquiries since this was reported to us. We have now released images of two people we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“We appreciate the images are blurry, but do you recognise them or their clothing? Do you have any information about what happened that day?