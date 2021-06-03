The thug attacked the 17-year-old lad in Kirby Road, near to the junction with London Road, in North End, Portsmouth, on Monday.

A police spokesman said: ‘At around 10pm a man punched a 17-year-old boy in the face causing him to fall off his bike.

‘The man then cycled off on the bike, described as an orange Whyte Shoreditch bike, towards Beresford Road.’

Library images of police in Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The teenager sustained minor injuries to his face.

Police have described the male attacker as white, aged between 30 and 40, of stocky build and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 7ins tall.

He was bald with no facial hair and was wearing a white short sleeved t-shirt and black jeans.

A police spokesman added: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

‘Perhaps you have CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dash Cam footage from the area at the time that may have captured something?’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210212262.

