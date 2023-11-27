News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police hunt two female chocolate thieves as image released to public after Tesco raid

Police are hunting two female chocolate thieves.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:32 GMT
Officers said they would “like to speak to” the women pictured after more than £200 worth of chocolate was stolen from Tesco Express, Compton Square, Andover on 23 October. “If you think you know who they are, please contact us on online or via 101 quoting 44230435066,” a police statement said.

