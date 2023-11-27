Police hunt two female chocolate thieves as image released to public after Tesco raid
Police are hunting two female chocolate thieves.
Officers said they would “like to speak to” the women pictured after more than £200 worth of chocolate was stolen from Tesco Express, Compton Square, Andover on 23 October. “If you think you know who they are, please contact us on online or via 101 quoting 44230435066,” a police statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to report online or to call 101, quoting 44230435066.