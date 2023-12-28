Police hunt two men after four trollies of goods worth £2,000 stolen from Waitrose

Police are hunting for two men after four trollies of goods worth £2,000 were stolen from a Waitrose store.

The force would like to speak to them in connection with shoplifting at Waitrose, Stanford Road, Lymington on Thursday 21 December. The incident, which is reported to have occurred between 10.40am and 11.30am, involved the theft of four trollies worth of items, with a combined value of approximately £2,000.

The first man is described as white, aged in his 50s, average build with grey stubble who was wearing glasses, a bobble hat, olive green top, dark blue body warmer, brown scarf and blue jeans. The second man is described as white, taller than the first man, skinny build, aged in his late 30s with brown stubble who was wearing a long-sleeved brown jacket.

CCTV images released. Pic: Hants police

The men drove off in a white Volkswagen Caddy. A police statement said: “We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”