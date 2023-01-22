Police hunt wanted man convicted of gun offence who has gone on the run
POLICE are hunting a man convicted of a gun offence who has gone on the run.
Nathanual Hemy, 25, from Southampton, is wanted for breach of court bail conditions for offences including assaulting emergency workers, criminal damage, driving offences, firearm possession and racially-aggravated public order. ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to find Nathanual and now we are turning to the public for their help in locating him,’ a force statement said. ‘He has links to Hamble and the Harefield and Bitterne areas of Southampton.’
READ NOW: Man jailed for biting ex’s nose
He is described as 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and shaved brown-blonde hair and beard. Police added: ‘If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 immediately. Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries should contact police on 101, quoting 44220488727.’
You can also submit information online at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org