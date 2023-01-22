Nathanual Hemy, 25, from Southampton, is wanted for breach of court bail conditions for offences including assaulting emergency workers, criminal damage, driving offences, firearm possession and racially-aggravated public order. ‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to find Nathanual and now we are turning to the public for their help in locating him,’ a force statement said. ‘He has links to Hamble and the Harefield and Bitterne areas of Southampton.’

He is described as 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and shaved brown-blonde hair and beard. Police added: ‘If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 immediately. Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries should contact police on 101, quoting 44220488727.’

Nathanual Hemy is wanted. Pic Hants police