Police hunt wanted man from London with scar on his eye

Wanted Timmy Connors. Pic: Hants police

Police have released an image of Timmy Connors, who also goes by the name of Timmy Flynn, who is wanted in connection to several burglaries across Southampton, Winchester and Chandler’s Ford. The 27-year-old from Feltham, Hounslow, West London, has links to London and Hertfordshire. He is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall, with brown hair and beard and has a scar on his right eye.

A police spokesperson said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.

“Please do not approach Connors. If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 44230345029. You can also submit information to us online, via our website.

“Anyone found to be harbouring Connors, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”