Police hunt wanted man with thinning hair who could be "anywhere" in Hampshire

Ales Hajek Pic: Hants police

Ales Hajek, 28, from Southampton, is wanted on warrant for failing to comply with a community order and in connection with theft and burglary offences.

Police said: "We believe Hajek could be anywhere in Hampshire, however he does have links to Southampton specifically. Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance."

Hajek is described as white with tanned skin who is 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with blue eyes. He is usually unshaven or with a short beard and has short, thinning hair.