The force has released an image of a woman following the incident on 23 May at about 10am when a man in his 40s met with a woman in the car park of Aldi on West Street, Fareham, to buy some cigarettes and tobacco from her.

The male, accompanied by a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s, went with the female selling the goods to Spar in Arundel Drive, Fareham, where £8,000 in cash was handed over.

It was agreed the female seller would deliver the cigarettes and tobacco – but this has not happened resulting in police launching a fraud investigation.