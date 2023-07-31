News you can trust since 1877
Police are hunting a woman after a trio of people were swindled out of £8,000 when meeting in a car park to buy cigarettes and tobacco.
By Steve Deeks
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:58 BST

The force has released an image of a woman following the incident on 23 May at about 10am when a man in his 40s met with a woman in the car park of Aldi on West Street, Fareham, to buy some cigarettes and tobacco from her.

The male, accompanied by a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s, went with the female selling the goods to Spar in Arundel Drive, Fareham, where £8,000 in cash was handed over.

It was agreed the female seller would deliver the cigarettes and tobacco – but this has not happened resulting in police launching a fraud investigation.

A police statement said: “If you recognise the woman in this image, or have any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44230203611.”