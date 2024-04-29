Police hunt woman confronted by staff over shoplifting incident at store
Police said the incident happened at around 5pm on 24 April when a woman entered Bradbeers on Station Road, New Milton, and took some cosmetics and two reed diffusers. When challenged she put the cosmetics back, before leaving the store with the reed diffusers without paying.
A member of staff confronted the woman outside the store and retrieved the reed diffusers. A police spokesperson said: “We would also like to speak to her about an incident which occurred at the same shop on 13 April, when more than £100 worth of perfume was stolen.”
If you know the person pictured, contact police on 101, quoting 44240173049. You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org