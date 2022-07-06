The incident was reported to police on Monday after the victim left hospital, but it took place last Thursday.

Between 9.40pm and 10pm, a man in his 20s was walking home from The Painters Arms pub, along St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Police are appealing for information regarding the group. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He was a assaulted by four men.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It’s believed he was struck with a metal object, and suffered a broken cheekbone and two fractures to his eye socket as a result.

‘The assault took place opposite the grassy area with the metal gate on St Marys Road.’

Police said out of the males responsible, the first man is white, roughly six ft two ins, stocky, with mid length dark hair and a full beard.

The second man is said to be white, aged a little over 30, thin, and approximately six ft tall – with straggly, dark, unkempt hair.

A third man is only described as wearing a Nike shirt, with police having no information of the fourth man.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you think you know these individuals, or saw a group of men matching this description in the area, please contact police immediately.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220266334.