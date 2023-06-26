News you can trust since 1877
Police hunting man who tried to break into Fareham home through kitchen door

Police are hunting a man who tried to break into a house in Fareham.
By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read

CCTV pictures show a male trying to enter a property in Margarita Road in the early hours. The force said the attempted burglary happened on the morning of June 7.

They added that the burglar tried to get into the house via the kitchen door. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for anyone who knows about the attempted break-in, or who recognises the man in the CCTV pictures, to come forward.

Police are hunting this man who tried to break into a house in Margarita Road, Fareham, on the morning of June 7. Picture: Fareham Police.Police are hunting this man who tried to break into a house in Margarita Road, Fareham, on the morning of June 7. Picture: Fareham Police.
Fareham Police reported on Facebook: ‘We’re releasing CCTV images as part of an investigation into a burglary attempt in Fareham. The incident occurred in the early hours of June 7 this year when a man tried to gain access to a house on Margarita Road via a kitchen door.

‘We want to identify the man pictured here as part of enquiries, and we’re asking anyone who recognises him to contact police on 101, quoting 44230224940.’

People can also submit information via the police website, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.