CCTV pictures show a male trying to enter a property in Margarita Road in the early hours. The force said the attempted burglary happened on the morning of June 7.

They added that the burglar tried to get into the house via the kitchen door. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for anyone who knows about the attempted break-in, or who recognises the man in the CCTV pictures, to come forward.

Police are hunting this man who tried to break into a house in Margarita Road, Fareham, on the morning of June 7. Picture: Fareham Police.

'We want to identify the man pictured here as part of enquiries, and we're asking anyone who recognises him to contact police on 101, quoting 44230224940.'

‘We want to identify the man pictured here as part of enquiries, and we’re asking anyone who recognises him to contact police on 101, quoting 44230224940.’