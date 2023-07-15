Officers are hunting down the thieves after the mechanical bundles were found in the Belham Apartments car park in Montague Road, North End. The parts were seized on Monday (July 10).

Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that at least seven e-scooters were stripped down into parts and they are believed to have been stolen. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a member of the public informed the force about the stolen vehicles.

The parts were found in a car park in Montague Road, North End. Picture: Portsmouth Police.

He said: ‘Officers were made aware of the scooter parts by a member of the public. The parts were broken down and hidden under a tree – officers suspect them to have been stolen and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the wider circumstances.’

Anyone with any information about criminal activity in their area is advised to call 101. Reports can also be made online via the police website.

Police suspect the e-scooters have been stolen. Picture: Portsmouth Police.

