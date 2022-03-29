A brawl broke out at The Rushmoor Community Stadium on Saturday, December 4, during a match between the Southern Premier League side and Merthyr Town.

At 5pm. fans invaded the pitch and fights erupted in the car park while people were leaving the ground, on Cherrywood Road.

During the commotion, one 36-year-old man was assaulted and received a laceration to the head.

CCTV images of the men, described as 'being black, aged between 20 and 25 and of medium build', have been released by Hampshire police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers have been making enquiries, and have released CCTV images of two people in connection with the incident.

This is in addition to four arrests which have been made during the investigation.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Both men are described as being black, aged between 20 and 25 and of medium build.

‘It is believed both men have links to the Reading area.

‘Officers have already made four arrests during the investigation so far.

‘A 26-year-old man from Aberdare and a 25-year-old man from Bristol were arrested on suspicion of affray.

‘A 16-year-old boy from Farnborough was arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

‘They have all been released under investigation.

‘A 32-year-old man from Blackfield arrested on suspicion of affray has been released and will face no further action.’

Anyone who recognises the two men in the photo, or have any other information about the disorder, are advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210486801.

A form can be submitted online here.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or submit a confidential report online here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron