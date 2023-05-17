Police hunting wanted Brighton man with links to Portsmouth on recall to prison
Police are hunting a wanted man who is on the run while serving a burglary sentence.
Luke Meller, 28, is wanted by Sussex Police. The force said he is currently wanted on recall to prison and has links to Portsmouth.
An image of Meller, of Glenwood Lodge, Brighton, has been released. He is 5ft 7ins and of slim build. Meller is also linked to Worthing and Hertfordshire.
Sussex police said anyone with information should call 999, quoting the serial number 1230 of 05/05.