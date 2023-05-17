News you can trust since 1877
Police hunting wanted Brighton man with links to Portsmouth on recall to prison

Police are hunting a wanted man who is on the run while serving a burglary sentence.

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th May 2023, 14:29 BST

Luke Meller, 28, is wanted by Sussex Police. The force said he is currently wanted on recall to prison and has links to Portsmouth.

An image of Meller, of Glenwood Lodge, Brighton, has been released. He is 5ft 7ins and of slim build. Meller is also linked to Worthing and Hertfordshire.

Luke Meller, 28, of Glenwood Lodge, Brighton, is currently wanted. He has links to Portsmouth. Picture: Sussex police.Luke Meller, 28, of Glenwood Lodge, Brighton, is currently wanted. He has links to Portsmouth. Picture: Sussex police.
Luke Meller, 28, of Glenwood Lodge, Brighton, is currently wanted. He has links to Portsmouth. Picture: Sussex police.
Sussex police said anyone with information should call 999, quoting the serial number 1230 of 05/05.

