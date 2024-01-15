Police are tracking down a wanted man from Portsmouth who is on the run.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Samuel Lee Hamilton, 24, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions. He was last seen in the Portsea area on Sunday, January 7. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Samuel, and would also like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.

Samuel Lee Hamilton, 24, of Portsmouth, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence. He was last seen in the Portsea area. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has connections to Portsmouth and Southampton, so we are asking members of the public in these areas to share our appeals and report any sightings. We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Samuel to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build. He has short blond hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a knife or sword on a finger on his right hand. "If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999 quoting 44230520076," police added.