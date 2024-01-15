Wanted Portsmouth man on the run from police as public warned "do not approach him"
Police are tracking down a wanted man from Portsmouth who is on the run.
Samuel Lee Hamilton, 24, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions. He was last seen in the Portsea area on Sunday, January 7. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We are following up all lines of enquiry to locate Samuel, and would also like to appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts.
"He has connections to Portsmouth and Southampton, so we are asking members of the public in these areas to share our appeals and report any sightings. We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Samuel to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves."
Hamilton is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build. He has short blond hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a knife or sword on a finger on his right hand. "If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999 quoting 44230520076," police added.
Information can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.