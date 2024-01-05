Youths riding motorbikes have been trying to break into house and cars in Cosham.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they have received reports of three people attempting to steal vehicles and burgle properties in the Highbury area. The yobs have been spotted on several occasions between 2am and 4.15am on January 3.

A PSCO from the Portsmouth North Policing Team said: “A new year upon us but some people are up to old tricks already. In the early hours of Wednesday, January 3, it appears that three youths were riding around together on motorbikes, trying to get in to cars and houses in the Highbury area of Cosham. We have a number of sightings between 2am and 4.15am.”

Police said they received reports regarding the youths in the Highbury area of Cosham. Picture: Google Street View.

Police have advised residents to make sure their homes, vehicles and sheds are kept locked, and not to leave keys in their letterbox.