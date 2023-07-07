Police identify man after person seen 'acting suspiciously' and trying door handles in the Fratton area
Police have identified a man whose picture was released in their investigation following reports of someone ‘trying door handles’ in Portsmouth.
The force appealed to the public for information after the suspicious behaviour, which took place in at around 2am in Fratton on Sunday, July 1.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘You may recall our appeal to identify a man after someone was seen trying door handles in the Grayshott Road, Frogmore Road and Apsley Road areas of Portsmouth on Sunday morning. We are pleased to say he has now been identified. The investigation is ongoing.’