Police in Gosport issue second dispersal order in one week to combat anti-social behaviour

POLICE officers in Gosport have been given the power to remove people from an area of the town – for the second time in seven days.

A dispersal order has been issued by Hampshire Constabulary at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park in Heritage Way, the same site where one was issued on Saturday afternoon.

The order gives police officers the power to arrest anyone who is removed from the area, should they return within a 48-hour period.

Anyone under 16 will be taken to their home address, and follow-up work will be done with their parents.

Hampshire Constabulary says this order has been put in place due to ‘persistent’ problems with anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Matthew Wake, of the Gosport Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: ‘The aim of this order is to improve the quality of life for the whole community, including residents and retailers in the area.

‘We know that anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on those living in, working in and visiting the Brockhurst Gate area.

‘The message is simple – we will deal robustly with anyone found to be behaving anti-socially.'

The order was officially activated at 4pm today, covering the retail park and the leisure centre complex across the road.

‘We would also like to remind parents to be aware of what their children are doing and where they are going,’ added Inspector Wake.

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or large gatherings of people should call 101. If a crime is in progress, call 999.