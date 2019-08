Have your say

POLICE are searching for a teenager who is described as possibly ‘requiring urgent medical attention’.

Belle West, 18, was last seen in the Chichester area around 5.10pm today (Friday 16).

She is described as white, 5’3”, of large build and with long dark brown hair tied back. Belle was last seen wearing a large grey hooded top, black leggings and brown boots.

Anyone who has seen Belle or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call 101.